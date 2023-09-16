The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as a massive 34.5-point underdog. The over/under for the outing is set at 51.5.

Notre Dame has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 20th-best in total offense (485.7 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (223 yards allowed per game). Central Michigan has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game (324.5) and 11th-worst in total yards surrendered per game (472).

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -34.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

To go along with his 1,978 passing yards and 56.1% completion percentage last season, Daniel Richardson threw for 15 touchdowns against five interceptions.

As part of the ground attack, Lew Nichols ran for 601 yards and six touchdowns on 3.4 YPC.

Nichols had 21 receptions (1.8 per game) for 128 yards (10.7 per game) and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Bert Emanuel Jr. produced 54 yards (4.5 yards per game) with zero touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 50% completion percentage.

As a runner, Emanuel posted 496 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Joel Wilson received 57 targets last year and turned them into 44 receptions (3.7 per game) for 445 yards and six TDs.

With 10.5 sacks to go with 11 TFL and 31 tackles in 12 games, Thomas Incoom was a key player on defense.

Kyle Moretti, who played in 12 games, compiled 2.5 sacks to go with three TFL and 39 tackles.

In 12 games, Trey Jones posted 39 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions.

The contributions of Ronald Kent Jr., who played in 12 games, included one sack to go with three TFL and 30 tackles.

