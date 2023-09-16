When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish match up with the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Fighting Irish will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (+34.5) Under (51.5) Notre Dame 40, Central Michigan 8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in two games with a set total.

The Chippewas have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Central Michigan games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.5 points, 5.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish are 3-0-0 this season.

Notre Dame is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites.

Notre Dame has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

Notre Dame games this season have posted an average total of 51.2, which is 0.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chippewas vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 47.7 10.0 56.0 3.0 45.0 24.0 Central Michigan 26.0 36.5 45.0 42.0 7.0 31.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.