The Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) will look to Christian Yelich when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (65-83) at American Family Field on Saturday, September 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +220 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.44 ERA)

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Milwaukee has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have won in 56, or 42.1%, of the 133 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st Win NL Central -2500 - 1st

