Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) and the Washington Nationals (65-83) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on September 16.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.44 ERA).

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 73 times and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 655 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule