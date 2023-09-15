If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Van Buren County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    South Haven High School at Lawton High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lawton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Paw Paw, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mattawan High School at Portage Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcellus High School at Lawrence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lawrence, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Martin High School at Gobles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gobles, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Decatur High School at Centreville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Centreville, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bangor High School at Bloomingdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Bloomingdale, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

