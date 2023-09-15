If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Van Buren County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

South Haven High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15

6:50 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattawan High School at Portage Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcellus High School at Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lawrence, MI

Lawrence, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Centreville, MI

Centreville, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor High School at Bloomingdale High School