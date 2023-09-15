Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Tuscola County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Atherton High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caro High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass City High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Reese, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dryden High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mayville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
