If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Shiawassee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Corunna High School at Owosso High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Owosso, MI

Owosso, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand Area High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at Mt Morris High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mt Morris, MI

Mt Morris, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesaning High School at Laingsburg High School