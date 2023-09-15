Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Shiawassee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Corunna High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Lothrop High School at Mt Morris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.