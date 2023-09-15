The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Delta County
  • Lapeer County
  • Mecosta County
  • Huron County
  • Cass County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Berrien County
  • Menominee County
  • Tuscola County
  • Saint Clair County

    • Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Plainwell, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Athens, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    White Pigeon High School at Comstock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Three Rivers, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Decatur High School at Centreville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Centreville, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.