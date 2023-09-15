This week, there's high school football on the docket in Saint Clair County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Oakland Christian High School at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Capac, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Lamphere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fraser High School at Port Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Port Huron, MI

Port Huron, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Algonac High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Croswell, MI

Croswell, MI Conference: Blue Water

How to Stream: Watch Here

Yale High School at Richmond High School