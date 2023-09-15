Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Saginaw County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bullock Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Midland, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankenmuth High School at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Birch Run, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Millington, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Garber High School at Swan Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Saginaw, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at Freeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Freeland, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Valley Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Saginaw, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Standish-Sterling Central High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Hemlock, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Flint, MI

Conference: Saginaw Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Davison High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Saginaw, MI

Conference: Saginaw Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesaning High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Laingsburg, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

St Charles High School at Merrill High School