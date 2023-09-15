Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Saginaw County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bullock Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Midland, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frankenmuth High School at Birch Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Birch Run, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carrollton High School at Millington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Millington, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garber High School at Swan Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeport High School at Freeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Freeland, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Valley Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Standish-Sterling Central High School at Hemlock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hemlock, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Davison High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chesaning High School at Laingsburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Laingsburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St Charles High School at Merrill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Merrill, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

