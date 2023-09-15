Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Roscommon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Roscommon County, Michigan this week, we've got the information below.
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
McBain High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beal City High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
