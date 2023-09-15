Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Ottawa County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Ottawa County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Wyoming High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Catholic High School at Unity Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
