Is there high school football on the docket this week in Menominee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Saginaw County
  • Lenawee County
  • Wexford County
  • Mackinac County
  • Gogebic County
  • Muskegon County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Delta County
  • Livingston County
  • Clinton County

    • Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Carney-Nadeau High School at Luther L Wright High School

    • Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Ironwood, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Menominee High School at Calumet High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Calumet, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bark River-Harris High School at L'Anse High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: L'Anse, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ontonagon Area High School at North Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Powers, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bark River-Harris High School at Baraga Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Baraga, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Lake Linden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.