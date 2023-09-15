Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Manistee County, Michigan this week.

    • Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Mesick High School at Brethren High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Brethren, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan D League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manistee High School at Muskegon Orchard View High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Muskegon, MI
    • Conference: Lakes 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Suttons Bay High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Manistee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

