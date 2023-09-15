Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Macomb County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered here.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Eisenhower High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fraser High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Shore High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cousino High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Line High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Clair High School at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores at Utica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Utica, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bad Axe High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Mott High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eastpointe at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Warren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
