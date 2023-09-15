Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lapeer County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Almont High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: North Branch, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dryden High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mayville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.