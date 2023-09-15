Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Lake County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Lake County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Baldwin High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Marion, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.