In Kent County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

    • Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Hopkins High School at Godwin Heights School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills Central High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wyoming High School at Zeeland East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Zeeland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Middleville, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Catholic High School at Unity Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hudsonville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wayland Union High School at Cedar Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Cedar Springs, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kent City High School at White Cloud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: White Cloud, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Godfrey-Lee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Wyoming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caledonia High School at Rockford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Rockford, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ottawa Hills High School at Kenowa Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lowell High School at Northview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills Eastern High School at South Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Byron Center, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Calvin Christian High School at Fennville High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Fennville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

