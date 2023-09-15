In Kent County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Hopkins High School at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Central High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyoming High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Middleville, MI

Middleville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Catholic High School at Unity Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayland Union High School at Cedar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent City High School at White Cloud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: White Cloud, MI

White Cloud, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Godfrey-Lee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wyoming, MI

Wyoming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caledonia High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Rockford, MI

Rockford, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills High School at Kenowa Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Northview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Eastern High School at South Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Calvin Christian High School at Fennville High School