Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Kalamazoo County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Northern High School at Kalamazoo Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Portage Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
