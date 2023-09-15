High school football is on the schedule this week in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Northern High School at Kalamazoo Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

White Pigeon High School at Comstock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattawan High School at Portage Central High School