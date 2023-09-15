This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Huron County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Monroe County
  • Manistee County
  • Muskegon County
  • Kalamazoo County
  • Branch County
  • Schoolcraft County
  • Chippewa County
  • Ogemaw County
  • Ontonagon County
  • Bay County

    • Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Caseville High School at All Saints Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Bay City, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at North Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Kinde, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harbor Beach Community High School at Ubly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ubly, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bad Axe High School at Memphis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Memphis, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laker High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Sebewaing, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.