We have 2023 high school football action in Houghton County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Menominee High School at Calumet High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15

6:55 PM ET on September 15 Location: Calumet, MI

Calumet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Houghton High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School