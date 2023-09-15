Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Gratiot County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Gratiot County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ashley High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Peck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.