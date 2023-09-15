High school football competition in Gratiot County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Bay City, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis High School at Ithaca High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Ithaca, MI
  • Conference: Tri-Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at Vestaburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Vestaburg, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Coleman, MI
  • Conference: Mid-State
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ashley High School at Peck Community High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
  • Location: Peck, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

