If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Grayling High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15

5:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City West High School at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

6:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsley Area High School at Boyne City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: Boyne City, MI

Boyne City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Traverse City Central High School