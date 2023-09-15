We have 2023 high school football action in Genesee County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Traverse City West High School at Grand Blanc High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Grand Blanc, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atherton High School at Kingston High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Kingston, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bentley High School at Beecher High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Mt. Morris, MI
    • Conference: Genesee Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Genesee High School at Bendle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Burton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montrose High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Elsie, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Durand Area High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Otisville, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fenton High School at Holly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Holly, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clio High School at Goodrich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Goodrich, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flushing High School at Linden High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Linden, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Davison High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Linden, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

