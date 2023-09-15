There is high school football action in Emmet County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Petoskey High School at Gaylord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gaylord, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harbor Springs High School at Mancelona High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Mancelona, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

