If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Eaton County, Michigan this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Charlotte High School at Sexton High School

Game Time: 5:58 PM ET on September 15

5:58 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Olivet High School at Ionia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ionia, MI

Ionia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Concord, MI

Concord, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Ledge High School at Waverly High School