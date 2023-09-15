Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Delta County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Delta County, Michigan this week.
Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hancock High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escanaba High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rapid River High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Engadine High School at Mid Peninsula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
