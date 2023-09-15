Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Clinton County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Bath High School at Fowler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fowler, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elsie, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dansville High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.