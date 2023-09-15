Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chippewa County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Escanaba High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rudyard High School at Pickford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pickford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Brimley Area High School at Superior Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Eben Junction, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
