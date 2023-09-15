The Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) and Washington Nationals (65-82) clash on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at American Family Field.

The probable pitchers are Wade Miley (7-4) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Brewers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (7-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 20 starts, Miley has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Wade Miley vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 631 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 29th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-13 with a double and an RBI in four innings.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.

Irvin has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Irvin is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Brewers

He will face off against a Brewers offense that ranks 27th in the league with 1154 total hits (on a .238 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .380 (27th in the league) with 147 total home runs (23rd in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Irvin has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

