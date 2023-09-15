When the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) and Washington Nationals (65-82) meet in the series opener at American Family Field on Friday, September 15, Wade Miley will get the call for the Brewers, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Nationals have +165 odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 43 (59.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 5-5 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (42.4%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 20-21 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st Win NL Central -2500 - 1st

