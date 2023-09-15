Friday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) against the Washington Nationals (65-82) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on September 15.

The Brewers will call on Wade Miley (7-4) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 43 out of the 72 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 650 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).

Brewers Schedule