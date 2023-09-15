Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Alpena County, Michigan this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Alpena County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Cadillac High School at Alpena High School