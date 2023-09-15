Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Alpena County, Michigan this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Gratiot County
  • Jackson County
  • Chippewa County
  • Saginaw County
  • Huron County
  • Ogemaw County
  • Eaton County
  • Macomb County
  • Leelanau County
  • Lenawee County

    • Alpena County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Cadillac High School at Alpena High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Alpena, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.