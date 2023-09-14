Root for your favorite local high school football team in Oakland County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Walled Lake Western High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Berkley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Berkley, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Birmingham Groves High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Southfield, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School - Troy at North Farmington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Farmington Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bloomfield Hills High School at Farmington High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Farmington, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Oak Park High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Oak Park, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakland Christian High School at Capac High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Capac, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran Northwest High School at Lutheran High School Westland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Westland, MI
  • Conference: Michigan Independent
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon East High School at Waterford Kettering High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Lamphere High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Madison Heights, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Madison Heights, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Pontiac High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Novi High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Novi, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Highland, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Holly High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Holly, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Everest Collegiate High School and Academy at Cabrini High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Allen Park, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Line High School at Hazel Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Hazel Park, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Rochester Adams High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ferndale High School at Avondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Auburn Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Lake Orion High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Lake Orion, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Linden, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Stoney Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Preparatory High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Wixom, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bishop Foley High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
  • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

