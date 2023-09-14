The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Monroe County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Skyline High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Monroe, MI

Monroe, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dundee High School at Onsted High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Onsted, MI

Onsted, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Hilltop High School at Summerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills at Erie-Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Erie, MI

Erie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edon Northwest at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Bedford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Temperance, MI

Temperance, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Flat Rock High School