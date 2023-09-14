Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Iron County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Iron County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Forest Park High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Iron County High School at Manistique High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Manistique, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
