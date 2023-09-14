Support your favorite local high school football team in Dickinson County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Forest Park High School at Norway High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Norway, MI
    • Conference: Skyline central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Negaunee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

