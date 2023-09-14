Support your favorite local high school football team in Dickinson County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Forest Park High School at Norway High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14

6:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Norway, MI

Norway, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School