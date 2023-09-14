Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Dickinson County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Forest Park High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
