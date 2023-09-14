The Miami Marlins (75-71) and Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) square off on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (5-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (5-4) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed two innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

During 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.58 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.

Houser is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Houser enters this game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, a 3.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.088 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 17 starts, Perez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.