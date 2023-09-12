The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .233 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks.

Santana has recorded a hit in 80 of 130 games this year (61.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 54 of 130 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings