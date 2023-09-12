Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Marlins on September 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Peralta Stats
- The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (11-8) will make his 28th start of the season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 26
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 71 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.363/.439 so far this season.
- Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 59 walks and 73 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .233/.314/.409 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 11
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Bryan De La Cruz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
De La Cruz Stats
- Bryan De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 74 RBI (134 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .257/.306/.423 so far this year.
De La Cruz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
