The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .212 with 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 56 walks.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this season (73 of 130), with more than one hit 24 times (18.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had an RBI in 40 games this year (30.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 67 .221 AVG .205 .300 OBP .296 .450 SLG .363 23 XBH 22 15 HR 9 38 RBI 34 68/26 K/BB 78/30 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings