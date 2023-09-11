Victor Caratini vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .247 with three doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 29 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.7%).
- He has scored in 17 of 52 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.228
|AVG
|.263
|.326
|OBP
|.327
|.367
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|23/10
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.77), 26th in WHIP (1.210), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
