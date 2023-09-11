Christian Yelich vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.439) and OPS (.802) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.1% of his games this year (94 of 136), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (27.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 68 times this season (50.0%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.283
|AVG
|.265
|.377
|OBP
|.351
|.441
|SLG
|.436
|23
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|38
|68/35
|K/BB
|63/36
|15
|SB
|12
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Marlins in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched, with 181 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.