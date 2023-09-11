Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Marlins on September 11, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Brandon Woodruff Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Woodruff Stats
- The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Woodruff has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made eight appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Woodruff Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|5.1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 71 walks and 71 RBI (143 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashing .274/.363/.439 so far this season.
- Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has collected 113 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .232/.311/.409 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Bryan De La Cruz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
De La Cruz Stats
- Bryan De La Cruz has 134 hits with 30 doubles, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.307/.425 on the year.
De La Cruz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
