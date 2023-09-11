Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Monday at American Family Field against Brandon Woodruff, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 145 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).

The Brewers are 25th in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (631 total).

The Brewers' .316 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.198).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Woodruff is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Woodruff is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta - 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Colin Rea Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Wade Miley Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Trevor Williams

