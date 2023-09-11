Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) taking on the Miami Marlins (74-69) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (4-1) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (9-8).
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 41 (59.4%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee is 20-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 631 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|@ Pirates
|W 7-3
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andre Jackson
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|L 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Colin Selby
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Colin Rea vs Luis Severino
|September 9
|@ Yankees
|W 9-2
|Wade Miley vs Michael King
|September 10
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Gerrit Cole
|September 11
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 12
|Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs TBA
|September 13
|Marlins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Braxton Garrett
|September 14
|Marlins
|-
|Wade Miley vs Eury Pérez
|September 15
|Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|September 16
|Nationals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.