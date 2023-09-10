On Sunday, Victor Caratini (coming off going 0-for-0 with two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with two RBI) against the Yankees.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .249 with three doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.6% of those games.
  • In six games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 18 games this season (35.3%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (31.4%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 25
.228 AVG .267
.326 OBP .333
.367 SLG .378
5 XBH 4
3 HR 3
9 RBI 13
23/10 K/BB 18/9
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Cole (13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 30th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks third, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
