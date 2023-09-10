Tyrone Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .209.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 28 of 54 games this year (51.9%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has an RBI in 16 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 19 of 54 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 31 .236 AVG .190 .286 OBP .219 .431 SLG .340 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 19/3 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings