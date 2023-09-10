Tyrone Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .209.
  • Taylor has recorded a hit in 28 of 54 games this year (51.9%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).
  • In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has an RBI in 16 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • He has scored in 19 of 54 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 31
.236 AVG .190
.286 OBP .219
.431 SLG .340
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 19/3
3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 30th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts through 180 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks third, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
