Tyrone Taylor vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Yankees Player Props
|Brewers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .209.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 28 of 54 games this year (51.9%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has an RBI in 16 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 19 of 54 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|.236
|AVG
|.190
|.286
|OBP
|.219
|.431
|SLG
|.340
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|19/3
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 30th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts through 180 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks third, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.