Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (17-22) face the Connecticut Sun (27-12) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Sun

Chicago's 81.2 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 78.4 Connecticut allows.

Chicago's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

This season, the Sky have a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.2% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.8%) is 5.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut are averaging (31.5%).

The Sky are 17-9 in games when the team hits more than 31.5% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.3 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

In their past 10 games, the Sky are averaging 82.8 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (81.2).

While Chicago is averaging 81.2 points per game in 2023, it has improved that mark over its previous 10 games, producing 82.8 a contest.

In their previous 10 games, the Sky are sinking 8.6 treys per contest, 0.4 more than their season average (8.2). However, they own a lower three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (36%) compared to their season average (36.8%).

