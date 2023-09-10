As of September 10 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 20th in the NFL.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Packers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the . On defense, it ranked 17th, giving up 336.5 yards per contest.

The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

Green Bay was 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Quay Walker delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +1700 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4500 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1700 13 December 3 Chiefs - +700 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

